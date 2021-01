At the Government Medical College located on Chennai's Omandur Estate, final year MBBS student Veena (name changed, on request) sits, waiting her turn at the vaccination room. "I intern at the hospital here, and we’re getting the vaccine," she says, "This vaccination centre stocks only Covishield. So, I don’t have a problem getting a shot. If my only option was Covaxin, I’d prefer waiting till the Phase-3 results are out."

Veena's views reflect the overall sentiment among Chennai’s healthcare workers turning up for COVID-19 vaccine shots, in the first four days of the world’s largest inoculation drive. There is a clear present preference for Covishield as opposed to Covaxin. Some doctors are more vocal about this preference than the others.

Four days ago, Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association became the first individual in Tamil Nadu to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Just hours later, the association released an internal advisory urging its members to insist on receiving only Covishield and not Covaxin.

"We don’t have a problem with Covaxin as a product," said Dr Senthil to CNBC-TV18, "The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine itself is causing some anxiety for doctors, and we have recommended that until Phase-3 results are out, it is better that doctors opt for Covishield and not Covaxin."

It's the same story at the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, which has written to the government of Karnataka, demanding that only vaccines with public Phase-3 trials be administered to candidates. The letter from the association further adds that healthcare workers, now vaccine candidates, must be given the right to choose which of the vaccines they would like to take.

However, not all candidates are hesitant about Covaxin. Second year MBBS student, Rohit from Chennai, another vaccine candidate, said that he did not have a problem with which of the two vaccines were being administered. “It (Covaxin) is an Indian vaccine made by an Indian company, and I doubt it would have received necessary clearance if it didn’t pass requisite safety checks,” he said.