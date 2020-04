The Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 positive cases crossed 300 as the state reported 75 new cases on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 309.

“There are 75 new cases recorded in the state today, of which 74 have links to Nizamuddin,” said the state’s health secretary Beela Rajesh while speaking to reporters today, “In all 264 attendees who returned from Delhi have tested positive so far.”

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest case count in a day at 110 COVID-19 cases. All patients had returned from the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. The addition of 74 cases today brings the total number of Nizamuddin-linked cases in the state, to 264 out of 309.

“There are enough testing facilities in Tamil Nadu and more prospective cases will be tested,” added Rajesh, “Tamil Nadu is studying projections of COVID-19 spread based on how this panned out in other countries.”

Kerala, AP and Telangana case count increases too

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21 COVID-19-positive cases today, bringing its state tally to 286. This means after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is now second on the list of states with most COVID-19 cases, with Kerala now occupying third place.

A tweet from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan read: “... 1,65,934 individuals are under observation; 643 of them are in hospitals and rest in home quarantine... 8456 samples sent for testing, 7622 have come out as negative.”

Speaking at Prime Minister Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers earlier today, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that of the 132 cases that have tested positive in the state, 111 had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz. Andhra Pradesh’s latest numbers stand at 135 positive cases, after having reported 24 new cases today.

Telangana reported 30 new cases today, taking the total case count to 129. The state also registered three new COVID-19-linked deaths late Wednesday night — barely two days after the state registered six deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak. All nine casualties were attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Delhi government testing all attendees

At a press conference earlier today, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he expected COVID-19 cases to spike in the next two days. “We are testing all the 2,364 attendees evacuated from the Markaz,” he said, “People who attended appear to be more serious.”