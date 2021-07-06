Tamil Nadu could suspend vaccine drive till July 11 as stocks run dry

The Tamil Nadu Government is considering suspending vaccination for a period of five days — till July 11 — over yet another shortage of vaccine doses in the state, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

On Tuesday, health department officials said the state was left with barely 40,000 vaccine doses. The next batch of doses from the Centre is expected only by July 11. “We have been able to economise and make the most of regular vaccine supply from the Central Government’s quota for Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

“But even if we vaccinate at a fraction of the rate, we have been vaccinating in the last few days, today might be the last day of Government-run vaccine camps across the state, if the tally isn’t replenished anytime soon,” he added. As of 1.30 pm, the state had administered 21,780 jabs, of which Chennai accounted for 3,389 doses.

The vaccine stocks of many government sites across Chennai have run dry. Nearly all vaccine sites in Coimbatore, Madurai and neighbouring smaller towns also said they had no vaccine doses left to administer.

On Monday, even as it stared at the impending shortage, the state administered 1.37 lakh doses. Only two days prior, it recorded a near-record high vaccine tally of 4.09 lakh doses. However, the sharp drop in doses is the reason for worry as the state could stare at five whole days of no government-run vaccine camps.

Reports say that the state government is now urging the Centre to part with an emergency shipment of vaccine doses in order to prevent suspension of the state-run vaccination drive.

Reduce allocation to private sector, says Tamil Nadu CM

One of the solutions the Tamil Nadu Government has suggested to improve allocation is to reduce the Government vaccine quota to private hospitals. In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the state’s chief minister MK Stalin pointed out that private hospitals were vaccinating hardly 4.5 percent of the state’s cumulative dosage tally.

“The mismatch between demand and supply and supply in government and private institutions has resulted in a situation where private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have around 7-8 lakh doses available to them, which is equivalent to one month’s performance whereas government institutions are left with just two lakh doses, which is less than their current single-day usage,” Stalin said in the letter.

The chief minister has suggested a “performance-based redistribution of vaccine of available doses,” by which calculation, private hospitals would only end up with 10 percent of doses from the Centre.