Healthcare Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to PM Modi: Use 'PM Cares' to fund ventilators & PCR testing in state Updated : August 11, 2020 01:53 PM IST Palaniswami said that the requested funds would help with the state's plans to procure of high-end ventilators. The chief minister also requested the Centre to bear 50 percent of Tamil Nadu's PCR tests with PM Cares funds.