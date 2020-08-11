Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to PM Modi: Use ‘PM Cares’ to fund ventilators & PCR testing in state

The Tamil Nadu Government has requested the Centre for Rs 3,000 crore in funding towards battling COVID-19. The state’s chief minister Edapadi Palaniswami made the request at Prime Minister Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers of ten states. A letter, placing the request on record, has also been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Palaniswami said that the requested funds would help with the state’s plans to procure of high-end ventilators. The chief minister also requested the Centre to bear 50 percent of Tamil Nadu’s PCR tests with PM Cares funds.

‘Make PM Cares funds available’

“We have received Rs 512.64 crore from the government of India in two tranches under the emergency response and health systems preparedness package out of an envelope of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami told Prime Minister Modi, “I request that this package for Tamil Nadu may be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore as per my earlier request.”

In his letter, Palaniswami said that the Prime Minister could look at the option of making the amount available to the state from the PM Cares fund. “Experts treating critically ill COVID patients have requested for a higher degree of ventilator care,” the letter added.

‘Centre must fund 50 percent of state’s PCR testing’

A total of 32.93 lakh PCR tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu, according to chief minister Palaniswami, which is by far, the largest test tally across India. However, the state wants the Centre to bear half the cost of these tests.

“Tamil Nadu presently has 130 labs for COVID testing, including 61 government labs, which have an average capacity of 65,000 tests per day,” the chief minister’s letter said, “These tests cost nearly Rs 5 crore per day. I request the Government of India to fund 50 percent of the cost of the PCR Tests from the PM Cares fund.”