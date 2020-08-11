  • SENSEX
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to PM Modi: Use ‘PM Cares’ to fund ventilators & PCR testing in state

Updated : August 11, 2020 01:53 PM IST

Palaniswami said that the requested funds would help with the state’s plans to procure of high-end ventilators.
The chief minister also requested the Centre to bear 50 percent of Tamil Nadu’s PCR tests with PM Cares funds.
