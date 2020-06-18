  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Tamil Nadu becomes first state to cross 20,000 COVID-19 tests, here's how it compares to others

Updated : June 18, 2020 04:32 PM IST

In all, Tamil Nadu has conducted nearly 7.74 lakh tests since the onset of COVID-19 to report a total of 50,193 positive cases.
Not surprisingly, the Telangana's test numbers are abysmally low at a paltry 45,911 tests conducted to report 5,600 positive cases.
Tamil Nadu becomes first state to cross 20,000 COVID-19 tests, here's how it compares to others

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi govt caps COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2400 inclusive of all charges

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement