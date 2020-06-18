Tamil Nadu becomes first state to cross 20,000 COVID-19 tests, here's how it compares to others

For the first time since the onset of coronavirus pandemic in March, Tamil Nadu clocked an excess of 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day. On June 17, the state reported that its daily sample count stood at 25,463, which makes Tamil Nadu the first-ever Indian state to clock more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests in a single day. The previous day saw the same statistic at 19,242.

"For the first time, the sample testing for COVID-19 has crossed 25,000 and it stands at 25,463 samples for the last 24 hour period," Tamil Nadu's health department said in a statement. The state's death toll however, has risen to 576 after reporting 48 fatalities on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra in COVID-19 tests

In all, Tamil Nadu has conducted nearly 7.74 lakh tests since the onset of COVID-19 to report a total of 50,193 positive cases. To put this statistic in perspective, Maharashtra's test tally is around 7.20 lakh. While Tamil Nadu has reported just over 50,000 positive cases, Maharashtra's case tally is more than double —1.17 lakh positive cases — after having conducted fewer tests.

Delhi vs Gujarat in COVID-19 tests

For its 47,102 cases, Delhi has conducted just 3.04 lakh tests — less than half of Tamil Nadu's numbers. However, Delhi scored a personal high after having conducted 8,093 tests in the last 24 hours, which is its largest test tally till date. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s 25,093 cases have been reported thanks to just about 2.91 lakh tests.

Telangana’s newly revealed test numbers abysmally low