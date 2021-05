The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown for two weeks starting from May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19.

On May 7, the state recorded 26,465 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 15,171. According to a bulletin, 22,381 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,73,439 and leaving 1,35,355 active infections.

In his first government order, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 4000 to each BPL (below poverty line) family which is affected by the pandemic. The Rs 2,000 payout is the first installment in the month of May.