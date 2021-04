The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a series of fresh curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19. It said that temple festivals and religious events will be banned from April 10.

It further said that no standing passengers will be allowed in buses and maximum occupancy in theatres, malls and shops should be 50 percent.

The state government added that weddings should be restricted to 100 persons and funerals to 50 only.

"Only 50 percent capacity will be allowed in tea shops and restaurants. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only till 11 pm," it added.

Additionally, it said that social, political, educational, entertainment, sporting and cultural events will be allowed in indoor venues with a maximum capacity of 200 people only. Recreation clubs, entertainment parks, large event venues, zoos, parks, museums will be allowed to function with only 50 percent capacity.