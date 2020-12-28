Healthcare Taking the ‘shot’: ‘Trust’ in COVID-19 vaccines Updated : December 28, 2020 06:00 PM IST There is a fear that across the world, similar ‘hesitancies’ may appear with the new vaccines, especially amongst vulnerable populations and where ‘trust’ in health-systems is low. Given supply constraints and a large population, it may take more than a year till we reach ‘herd immunity’ through vaccines Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply