Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has asked yoga guru Ramdev to take back his recent statements on allopathic medicines and modern medicine. The health minister said that the comments hurt the sentiments of the doctors who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded that the Centre should take strict action against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly misleading people by making "unlearned" comments and describing modern medicine as "stupid science", remarks which were denied as "false" by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust. The Resident Doctors' Associations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital too condemned Ramdev's statement and demanded that "strictest steps" be taken against him.

The controversy emerged after a video was circulated on social media in which Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. He further allegedly said that "lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines".

Reacting to the controversy, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust issued a statement, denying the comments, and said, "it is clarified that the truncated version of the video is totally out of context of what is sought to be conveyed by Swami jee."