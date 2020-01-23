Healthcare
Taiwan's China Airlines suspends flights to Wuhan as coronavirus fears mount
Updated : January 23, 2020 09:33 AM IST
China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport.
Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.
