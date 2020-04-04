  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Tablighi case: Over 500 foreigners found living in Delhi mosques

Updated : April 04, 2020 10:02 AM IST

A few days ago, Delhi Police had found 173 such indigenous as well as foreign preachers who had attended the Markaz event.
Highly placed sources in Delhi Police told IANS that the foreign preachers received assistance from "local hands" in managing accommodation after they were unable to move out of the country due to the lockdown.
Tablighi case: Over 500 foreigners found living in Delhi mosques

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus: US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

NDTV 1 vs Taxman 0: SC quashes I-T plea on reopening accounts, alleging sham transactions worth Rs 1, 127 crore

NDTV 1 vs Taxman 0: SC quashes I-T plea on reopening accounts, alleging sham transactions worth Rs 1, 127 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement