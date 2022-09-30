Syphilis on rise in US — Symptoms and precautions one must take

By CNBCTV18.com

A sudden spike in the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like syphilis in Europe and the US has raised concerns. The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the number of syphilis cases has hit a 30-year-high in the country.

The number of new syphilis cases in the US rose to 52,354 in 2021, an increase of 26 percent over 2020. More concerningly, congenital syphilis, which infects infants in the womb and can result in deaths and birth defects, has risen by 24 percent over the past year as well. The prevalence of STDs like gonorrhoea, HIV and syphilis has been increasing over the past decades. The total number of syphilis cases in the US now stands at 1,71,000, the highest since 1948.

Symptoms

Syphilis is a bacterial STD caused by the bacterium treponema pallidum. In the early stages of the infection, the disease can manifest in the form of sores around the genitals or mouth. These sores can often be internal and not easily discernible. These sores are firm, round, painless and clear in three-six weeks. If a person doesn't receive treatment for the disease during this time, the infection can shift to the secondary stage.

In the secondary stage of the infection, faint rough, red, or reddish-brown spots appear on the body, especially on the feet, hands, and locations of the previous sores. Other symptoms during the secondary stage include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, and patchy hair loss. Some patients also experience symptoms like headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue. All of these symptoms can clear up on their own with the disease progressing to the latent or tertiary stage.

In the latent stage, a patient has no visible symptoms but can still spread the disease while in the tertiary stage. The disease affects critical organs like the brain, nervous system and heart with the possibility of death. At any stage of the disease, there is also a chance of the infection spreading to the nervous system, brain or auditory system as well.

Precaution

The best way to prevent syphilis is to practice safe sex. Using condoms and other barriers is the only way to prevent syphilis. Using dental dams during oral sex is also imperative as the disease can spread from mouth to genitals or mouth-to-mouth contact. For those individuals who are at a high risk of contracting the disease, regular testing is also essential to get treated in time.<

Risk groups include men who have sex with men and people with HIV, who should get tested every six months. Sexually active individuals should get tested once every year and pregnant individuals should get tested early during the pregnancy. The CDC also states that Black, Latinos and Native Americans are also at a higher risk of contracting the disease due to socioeconomic factors.

People should note that the disease doesn’t spread through casual contact such as touching toilet seats, doorknobs, or being in the same swimming pools, hot tubs, bathtubs and sharing clothing, or eating utensils.