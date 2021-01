Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

Revenue from the operations stood at Rs585 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 519 crore in December quarter 2019-20, it added.

"We are pleased to report third-quarter growth in line with our guidance with revenue from operations growing 13 percent while PAT was up 11 percent," Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.