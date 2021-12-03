Symptoms in reinfected patients appear to be mild: WHO expert on Omicron

South Africa is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to reinfections among the people who had recovered from the disease. The scientists studying the spread of Omicron variant have found that the reinfections indicate that the previous infection provides less protection against the new variant as compared to the earlier versions.

The surge in reinfections suggests that the new variant can evade against immunity developed from prior Beta and Delta variant infections. However, scientists tracking the spike in the number of cases indicate that the symptoms developed by reinfected patients appear to be mild.

In a virtual conference hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO), Anne von Gottberg, Microbiologist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa, mentioned that prior infections are not very effective against the new variant, but the immunity developed during previous infections can provide protection against severity of the disease, including hospitalisation and death.

“In our population (South Africa) with high seroprevalence, which means, many people have had previous infections. We believe that that previous infection does not provide them protection from infection due to Omicron. It, however, hopefully provides them with protection against severe disease, hospital admissions, and death,” von Gottberg said.

She added that the ability to evade immunity developed by prior infections also implies that the susceptibility of the population is greater as prior infections used to protect against the B.1.617, or the Delta variant. During the conference, von Gottberg also talked about the travel bans being imposed of the South African countries and said that the restrictions can have a negative impact on the logistics of the research that scientists are doing.

The new variant that was first detected in Botswana has now spread into more than 30 countries. South Africa, as of now, has the highest number of cases of Omicron variant.

South Africa is currently using the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. However, only 24 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The rest of the population is dependent on natural immunity and immunity developed due to prior infections.

In recent studies, it was found that the chances of reinfection due to the new Omicron variant are three-fold. Research is on to find out if the new variant can also elude vaccine-developed immunity.