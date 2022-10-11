By CNBCTV18.COM

Swine flu cases witnessed a 400 percent surge in Maharashtra during the monsoon months of July, August and September, said reports.

Between January 1 and July 21, the state reported only 142 H1N1 cases, while the total number went up to 3,585 till now. At the same time, the number of swine flu deaths in the first seven months stood at seven while the toll rose to 204 by September 30, The Times of India reported quoting the state health department

“Maharashtra has reported at least 3,585 cases of swine flu and 205 deaths. These cases have seen a surge in July, August and September. The number of deaths has also been on the higher side,” Hindustan Times quoted Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, as saying.

In August, the state reported 95 deaths. Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts have reported the maximum number of cases and deaths, Dr Awate said.

Cases are now declining with Mumbai reporting 14 deaths in October so far. The city is seeing more dengue cases than viral infections, The Times of India quoted a senior doctor at a civic hospital as saying.

Mumbai had reported 386 swine flu cases between January and September. It had witnessed two deaths. Pune was the worst affected with 1,228 cases and 46 deaths being reported from the city in the nine-month period.

Even though cases are now declining, the state health department has advised those with comorbidities to take greater precautions. This is because cases surge during winters even though it is milder than the monsoon season.

Dr Awate said Diwali should be celebrated in the coming days with due care. He advised those suffering from influenza-like illness to avoid public places. Those with high-risk conditions have been advised to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at public functions. The state surveillance officer also asked those with influenza-like illnesses to seek medical advice in time.