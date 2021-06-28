Swab samples from phone screens can help detect COVID-19; check details

Did you know that your cellphone is dirtier than a toilet seat, or say a pet food dish? According to Seattle Times

, your phone carries 25,127 bacteria per square inch, while a toilet seat has 1,201 bacteria per sq inch and a pet food dish 2,110 bacteria per sq inch.

If your phone can attract so many bacteria, can you tell if it’s hosting the novel Coronavirus too?

Well, you can test that.

According to a paper published in the journal eLife, scientists have developed a method to test the virus on your smartphone -- Phone Screen Testing (PoST). The method of sample collection is the same -- swabbing. In this case, the swabs collect samples from your smartphone screen rather than your nose or throat.

The study, led by Dr Rodrigo Young of University College London (UCL), touts it as “a new non-invasive, cost-effective and easy to implement smartphone-based alternative for SARS-CoV-2 testing”, as reported in journal eLife.

“We developed a simple and robust Phone Screen Testing method to detect positive SARS-CoV-2 individuals by RT-PCR testing of smartphone screen swab samples. We show that 81.3-100 percent of individuals with high viral load SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal positive samples also test positive for PoST,” according to the paper

Why phone hypothesis

Modern life can’t be imagined without a cellphone, the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have made us realise it all the more. From online classes and entertainment to meetings and more, smartphones have become a necessity.

And so, there’s a high chance that an infected person’s phone too carries the coronavirus, which we know travels through droplets that one lets out while coughing, sneezing or talking. The droplets settle on surfaces like the cellphone used while talking. Several studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 have been detected on various surfaces, including phones.

According to the authors of the paper, smartphones screens are constantly exposed to the users’ mouths, contaminating the surface. Therefore, the researchers hypothesised that COVID-19 contagious individuals will regularly deposit aerosols, droplets of saliva or upper respiratory tract secretions containing SARS-CoV-2 over the screen of their phone, which could then be sampled and detected by RT-PCR, as per the study conducted at Diagnosis Biotech, Dr Young’s Chilean start-up.

The PoST

For conducting PoST, samples were collected from a phone screen with regular swabs, embedded in a saline water solution. The sample was then subjected to a regular PCR test, an article in The Indian Express quoted Dr Young as saying.

The study was performed on 540 people in double-blind conditions whose samples underwent both PoST and regular PCR testing in different laboratories by independent teams.

Results

Of the 540 individuals, 51 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in RT-PCR with 15 having a low Ct value (under 20). The 15 also tested positive in PoST. It was 89.7 percent accurate for 29 samples with medium Ct values (below 30).

According to the authors, the overall ability of PoST to correctly identify a negative case was found to be 98.8 percent. Only six samples were found positive in PoSt but negative in the clinical swab test. The study, however, notes that two of these individuals had COVID-19 symptoms, suggesting that their results could be false negatives.