Suven Pharma promoters evaluating options to sell majority stake in company: Sources

Suven Pharma promoters evaluating options to sell majority stake in company: Sources

By Nisha Poddar
Suven Pharma has been put on the block by its promoters to raise funds to infuse in the life sciences company's drug development business, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Suven Pharmaceuticals has been put on the block by its promoters to raise funds to infuse in the life sciences company's drug development business, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Suven Pharma was demerged from Suven Life in 2020.
Suven Pharmaceuticals has hired an investment bank to advise the company on a control deal, where the promoters with 60 percent stake are ready to exit and give a majority control to the incumbent buyers, the sources said.
CNBC-TV18's query sent to the company was yet to elicit response.
 
