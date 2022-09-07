Suven Pharma has been put on the block by its promoters to raise funds to infuse in the life sciences company's drug development business, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Suven Pharmaceuticals has hired an investment bank to advise the company on a control deal, where the promoters with 60 percent stake are ready to exit and give a majority control to the incumbent buyers, the sources said.

CNBC-TV18's query sent to the company was yet to elicit response.

