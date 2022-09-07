    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Suven Pharma promoters evaluating options to sell majority stake in company: Sources

    healthcare | IST

    Suven Pharma promoters evaluating options to sell majority stake in company: Sources

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Suven Pharma has been put on the block by its promoters to raise funds to infuse in the life sciences company's drug development business, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Suven Pharma share

    TRADE
    Suven Pharmaceuticals has been put on the block by its promoters to raise funds to infuse in the life sciences company's drug development business, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Suven Pharma was demerged from Suven Life in 2020.
    Suven Pharmaceuticals has hired an investment bank to advise the company on a control deal, where the promoters with 60 percent stake are ready to exit and give a majority control to the incumbent buyers, the sources said.
    CNBC-TV18's query sent to the company was yet to elicit response.
     
    Also Read: Cipla introduces HIV drug for children in South Africa that won't need refrigeration
    For more, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng