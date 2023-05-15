Molecule key to Alzeimer's treatment will show results in 2025, says Suven Life

Suven Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical company known for its innovative research and development, is on a mission to develop new drugs that can potentially cure debilitating diseases. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO of Suven Life Sciences, talked about the company's latest molecule, SUVN-502, which is currently in phase three and being studied for agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s.

Jasti emphasised the need to enroll patients for the clinical trials of SUVN-502, which is a crucial step in the drug development process. The molecule has shown promising results in pre-clinical studies, and the clinical trials will help determine the safety and efficacy of the drug.

He said, “We have done a 560-patient Alzheimer's study, but did not meet the endpoint. The secondary endpoint is for Alzheimer's type dementia, agitation, and aggression, for which we requested the FDA to give phase-three approval. They have given the approval and we started sometime in October last year. We need to enroll 435 patients. If everything goes well, the results will come in 2025, not before that.”

When asked about the timeline for the release of SUVN-502, Jasti said that the results will be available around 2025, which means that the drug is still several years away from being available in the market. However, Jasti reassured investors and patients alike that the company is committed to bringing the drug to the market as soon as possible.

Developing a new drug is a costly process, and Jasti shared that Suven Life Sciences has invested $38 million in the development of SUVN-502. This investment demonstrates the company's commitment to finding new cures for diseases and improving the lives of patients.

