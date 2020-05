Amid reports of COVID-19 cases at Nokia’s Chennai facility, the Finnish telecom major on Wednesday said it had suspended operations at the plant last week as a safety measure.

The clarification from the company comes amid reports that 42 employees at the plant tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last week, we suspended operations to ensure the safety of our staff and have since, undertaken further fumigation and sanitization activities in line with regulatory guidelines,” said a Nokia spokesperson in a statement.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that these employees were isolated immediately and received medical attention immediately. The remainder of the workforce had been asked to vacate owing to COVID-19 standard operating protocols.

The company's statement, however, makes no mention of these cases as the onus of whether or not to report positive cases lies with the district administration.

Nokia’s telecom component manufacturing arm, Nokia Networks, runs operations at the plant in question located at the Oragadam Industrial Corridor in Kanchipuram, near Chennai. Around the same time, three employees at Hyundai Motor India Limited, located in nearby Sriperumbudur, tested positive for COVID-19.

Nokia had resumed operations at its factory in early May, albeit with statutory restrictions in keeping with a Tamil Nadu Government directive. These regulations allow for only 50 percent of a factory’s employees to report to work post-reopening of a plant.

The company said it had obtained the necessary approvals and was complying with local regulations to ensure necessary safety practices.

“We have now resumed operations with minimum required staff strength,” the spokesperson added, “We are closely monitoring the situation and plan to gradually ramp up.”

Nokia said it had implemented strict social distancing norms, enhanced cleaning, a mandatory face-mask rule, and screening protocols amid other safety measures even before the suspension in operations.