Sushmita Sen had a heart attack, she assures fans 'all is well'

The 47-year-old actor, who had shared a teaser of the upcoming season three of web series Aarya just recently, added that she had to undergo an angioplasty and a stent was placed in her heart.

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago and now she is fine, the actor informed her fans on Instagram. Posting a picture with her father, the 47-year-old added that she had to undergo an angioplasty and a stent was placed in her heart.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she captioned the picture.

Angioplasty is a medical procedure used to widen narrowed or blocked arteries, typically in or around the heart. The procedure restores blood flow to the heart muscle and can relieve symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. A stent is a small mesh that is inserted into the artery to keep it open.

Sharing some wise words from her father Subir Sen, she wrote. “‘Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most.”

Sushmita Sen also added that there were plenty of people whom she would like to thank for their timely aid and action but she would be doing so in a separate post sometime later. “This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!” the Aarya actor said.

See Sushmita’s post here.

Fans and celebrities wished her good health. Many others prayed for Sushmita to have a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery,” wrote one fan.

“Omg what a news, look after yourself. You are an inspiration to millions, love and light,” added another fan.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery and much more energy and healthy life till infinity,” one user wrote on her post.

“Sending you love and strength,” Indian actress Sonal Chauhan commented on the post.

“Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever,” wrote British-Indian singer Sophie Chaudhary.

“Glad to know you’re doing better, wishing you a very speedy recovery. See you super soon mumma,” added actor Viren Vazirani, who plays Sushmita’s son in the Emmy-nominated series Aarya.

In January this year, Sen had shared the first teaser of her upcoming season three of web series Aarya, and informed her fans that the shooting had begun. The show sees the actor in a unique avatar, never seen before.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, she wrote, "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 , Now shooting."