Surging Omicron cases can usher in 'worst part of pandemic', says Bill Gates, urges people to get vaccinated

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned that surging Omicron variant cases could usher in the "worst part of the pandemic". He has urged people to get vaccinated to prevent them from getting seriously ill.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Gates said, "I know it's frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID looming over us. But it won't be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come."

He added, "Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I've cancelled most of my holiday plans."

He noted that it was not yet known how sick Omicron makes an individual. "Even if it's only half as severe as Delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it's so infectious," he tweeted.

He urged people to get vaccinated and said vaccines are designed to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying. "There will be more breakthrough cases in people who are vaxed, which sounds concerning but is purely a factor of how many people are vaxed and how fast this variant is spreading. Vaccines are designed to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying and are doing that well," Gates added.

His warnings come at a time when the US is witnessing an astronomical surge in the Omicron variant, with infections jumping to 73 percent of all US COVID cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week. One death was also reported on Tuesday in Texas.

