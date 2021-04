As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise to a new high, several states are considering lockdown-like restrictions. But a majority of states have imposed fewer restrictions and night curfews.

Here is a roundup of the fresh restrictions imposed by some states:

In states that have imposed lockdown-like restrictions, essential services are allowed and industrial activity is largely unaffected in these states. Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Puducherry have imposed lockdown-like restrictions until April 30 to May 12.

There are states which have selective restrictions -- Section 144 or lockdowns in selected districts or curfews for certain parts of the day. These states are Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu.

There are certain states where there are only weekend lockdowns and night curfews. These states have the least number of restrictions and it includes Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar.