The Union government on Monday clarified before the Supreme Court that it cannot allow migration to continue unabated and that it has to stop. The SC has allowed the centre a day's time to file a detailed status report about the action it has taken to mitigate the prevailing situation.

The apex court was hearing a PIL seeking various relief measures for migrant labourers. The PIL has been filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava. The PIL had sought shelter, food and medical aid urgently for the thousands of labourers looking to travel to their villages in the wake of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The central government, represented by the solicitor general Tushar Mehta, sought to assure the court that that several measures had been taken to mitigate the woes of the labourers. The SG argued, "Let the message not go out that we are trying to smoothen migration. The SC can’t be seen helping smoothen the migration." Tushar Mehta also warned, "Migration will lead to transmission of the virus. It will become unstoppable."

SG Mehta sought a day's time from the court to file a detailed reply.

The CJI Sharad Bobde-led bench of the Supreme Court refused to pass any orders on the PIL or take any steps to offer relief to migrant labourers, insisting that they needed to see a report of the steps that have already been taken by the government.

CJI Bobde observed that fear and panic were bigger worries than the virus itself. Refusing to pass any orders, he observed, "The government is taking certain measures, do not want to complicate things by issuing orders on things the government is already doing".

CJI Bobde also said, "We are not going to add to the confusion by issuing directions which are already being taken care of by the government."

Observations from the Supreme Court came after the petitioners brought to the court's attention the "inhuman plight" of thousands of migrant workers, struggling to get home, walking hundreds of kilometers on an empty stomach.

The petitioners complained that there was an utter lack of coordination between the Union and the state governments on how to manage the crisis and that there was no clear direction on how to transport or house the workers.

The central government now has time until Tuesday to file a reply to the PIL, clarifying on steps taken. The apex court will hear the case on Tuesday at 12 noon.