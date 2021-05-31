  • SENSEX
SC raises concern on vaccine procurement and differential pricing, asks Centre to 'smell the coffee'

Updated : May 31, 2021 14:27:06 IST

SC says the Centre needs to procure the vaccine for the entire country
There cannot be differential pricing of vaccine for the Centre and states, says SC
Entire eligible population will be vaccinated by the end of the year, Centre tells SC
Published : May 31, 2021 12:51 PM IST

