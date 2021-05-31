SC raises concern on vaccine procurement and differential pricing, asks Centre to 'smell the coffee' Updated : May 31, 2021 14:27:06 IST SC says the Centre needs to procure the vaccine for the entire country There cannot be differential pricing of vaccine for the Centre and states, says SC Entire eligible population will be vaccinated by the end of the year, Centre tells SC Published : May 31, 2021 12:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply