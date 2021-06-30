Home

      • Supreme Court orders Centre to issue guidelines on compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims within 6 weeks

      Supreme Court orders Centre to issue guidelines on compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims within 6 weeks

      Profile image
      By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
      Mini

      The Supreme Court has given six weeks to the government to frame new guidelines to provide compensation to the families of those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus disease.

      Supreme Court orders Centre to issue guidelines on compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims within 6 weeks
      The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue, within six weeks, a fresh set of fresh guidelines to provide ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died due to the coronavirus disease.
      A special bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah said the court cannot direct the Centre to fix a particular amount of financial help but the government can fix the minimum standard of amount to be paid as ex-gratia to family members of the COVID-19 victims.
      The top court has told the Centre to fix a reasonable amount keeping in mind the funds and resources available with the country. The court has also asked the government to consider formulating an insurance scheme for cremation workers as proposed by the Finance Commission.
      The verdict came on two separate pleas filed by lawyers Reepak Kansal and Gaurav Kumar Bansal seeking directions to the Centre and the states to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of coronavirus victims as provisioned under the Disaster Management Act.
      Meanwhile, the central government told the court that though there was no issue of "fiscal affordability" with it, ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid keeping in mind the "rational, judicious and optimum usage of resources of the nation".
      "It is an unfortunate but important fact that the resources of the governments have limits and any additional burden through ex-gratia will reduce the funds available for other health and welfare schemes," the affidavit filed by the Centre said.
      (With PTI inputs)
      (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Shree Cements27,504.60 -629.85 -2.24
      UPL792.85 -12.55 -1.56
      Bajaj Finserv12,109.05 -190.85 -1.55
      Power Grid Corp232.40 -3.60 -1.53
      ICICI Bank630.90 -9.20 -1.44
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp232.30 -3.55 -1.51
      Bajaj Finserv12,116.60 -183.65 -1.49
      ICICI Bank630.85 -9.35 -1.46
      HDFC2,474.25 -25.90 -1.04
      NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Coal India146.65 2.15 1.49
      Divis Labs4,408.25 52.10 1.20
      Infosys1,580.80 17.75 1.14
      Reliance2,110.65 22.85 1.09
      SBI Life Insura1,008.15 8.75 0.88
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Infosys1,581.25 18.65 1.19
      Reliance2,110.90 23.70 1.14
      Nestle17,727.95 149.25 0.85
      Maruti Suzuki7,539.90 55.25 0.74
      Tech Mahindra1,095.10 6.55 0.60

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.32500.10500.14
      Euro-Rupee88.1220-0.2460-0.28
      Pound-Rupee102.6460-0.1340-0.13
      Rupee-100 Yen0.6698-0.0014-0.21
