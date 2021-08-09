SC issues notice to Centre on PIL seeking publication of COVID-19 vaccine trial data

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking publication of COVID-19 vaccine trial data by the manufactures. The apex court has sought a response from the Centre, ICMR on the publication of vaccine trial data.

"The message should not go out that we are not questioning the efficacy of vaccines. India seems to have issues of vaccine hesitancy," the court observed.

The PIL argued that people have a right to know about potential risks, complications related to the vaccine

The court to hear the PIL in four weeks’ time.

