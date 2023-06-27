Sun Pharma’s Dilip Shanghvi says pharma industry can grow 12-15% every year

Nilesh Gupta, the Managing Director of Lupin, emphasised that maintaining quality and compliance must be a top priority for all pharmaceutical companies.
Dilip Shanghvi, the Managing Director of Sun Pharma, believes in the immense growth potential of the pharmaceutical industry. He thinks the industry can grow at an impressive rate of 12-15 percent every year.
“Pharma industry grows by at least a few percentage more than the GDP growth. We have the opportunity to grow this industry by at least 12 to 15 percent every year in India,” Shanghvi said.
Speaking at an Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) summit, Shanghvi revealed that Sun Pharma had at least 10 products in different stages of clinical trials.
“I see that at least 10 products in different stages of human trial. Hopefully, one of them will come to market in the next maybe two years. And hopefully, that will start a virtuous cycle of positive reinforcement and more and more companies investing in innovative research.”
Read Here | Aurobindo Pharma unit signs sub-licensing agreement to develop and market bone marrow cancer drug
Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, said maintaining quality and compliance must be a top priority for all pharmaceutical companies.
“When we lay out our organisational priorities, we lay out the numbers, the number one priority always is quality and compliance, getting to a satisfactory state, maintaining that satisfactory state of quality and compliance. It is obviously a few players that are then tarnishing the name of the entire industry,” Gupta said.
Gupta's statement underlined the importance of upholding high standards in order to preserve the industry's reputation and ensure the safety of patients.
Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson of Cipla, highlighted the role that the pharmaceutical industry plays in improving global health by providing access to high-quality and cost-effective medications.
Hamied's remarks emphasised the social impact and responsibility that pharmaceutical companies bear in their mission to deliver affordable healthcare solutions.
Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, discussed the newer opportunities that lie within the field of biologics.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort
Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read