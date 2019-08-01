Healthcare
Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghvi takes 99% pay cut, becomes lowest-paid CEO in India's pharma sector: report
Updated : August 01, 2019 09:26 AM IST
Dilip Sanghvi, the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceuticals, took a 99 percent pay cut in his remuneration during 2018-19: report
Sudhir Valia, Sanghvi's brother-in-law and a non-executive director of the pharma company, also drew Re 1 remuneration in the same period, the report said.
