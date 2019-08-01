Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghvi takes 99% pay cut, becomes lowest-paid CEO in India's pharma sector: report

Dilip Sanghvi, the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceuticals, took a 99 percent pay cut in his remuneration during 2018-19, the year the drugmaker clocked a net profit of 27 percent, Business Standard reported.

Sudhir Valia, Sanghvi's brother-in-law who recently stepped down as whole-time director and would continue as a non-executive director of the pharma company, also drew Re 1 remuneration in the same period, the report said.

“Remuneration of Dilip Shanghvi and Sudhir Valia is Rs 1 each for the financial year 2018-19 and the remaining amount of Rs 262,800 and Rs 79,200, respectively, pertain to the notional value of perquisite, according to I-T Act,” Sun Pharma’s annual report said, as reported by Business Standard.

As per the annual report, Sanghvi received prerequisites worth Rs 2.62 lakh, for the year ended March 31, 2019, the report said, adding that the valuation of his stake which is 9.6 percent in Sun Pharma, remained flat between March 31, 2018, at Rs 11,411 crore and March 2019, at Rs 11,039 crore.

As of July 31, the valuation of Sanghvi's shareholding in Sun Pharma stood at Rs 9,830 crore, it added. Sanghvi, however, is set to earn a dividend income of Rs 63.3 crore as compared to Rs 46.1 crore in FY18, which is subject to shareholders approval.