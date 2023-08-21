Sun Pharma size prevents large deals, says MD

Dilip Shanghvi, the Managing Director of Sun Pharma, remarked that private equity firms are gaining significance within the pharmaceutical sector. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the substantial size of Sun Pharma currently limits the feasibility of engaging in major transactions.

Shanghvi elaborated, “Our size in India business prevents us from pursuing any large transaction because we will have significant product overlap with most of the companies. But I expect that there will continue to be transactions because the viability of future businesses will require some minimum size.”

In recognition of his achievements, Shanghvi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the second edition of the Moneycontrol Indian Family Business Awards.

During an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the Sun Pharma MD spoke about the reasons behind the spectacular rise of the company and if there is any succession plan in the works.

Shanghvi articulated, "The success of our investments in the specialty business is poised to fuel our prospective growth trajectory."

He added, "Both my son and daughter play active roles within the company. Yet, from a philosophical standpoint, the decision of assuming ownership, managerial roles, or a more hands-off stance rest with them. Given our robust professional management team, I am confident that the company will continue its positive trajectory and expansion."