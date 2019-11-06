Sun Pharma partners with AstraZeneca to promote oncology products in China

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has joined hands with AstraZeneca UK to develop, promote and distribute certain oncology products in China.

Sun Pharma in a press release said, "It has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China."

The financial terms of the agreement, which will be will be announced today at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, were not disclosed.

regulatory filing and manufacturing of the products. AstraZeneca will exclusively promote and distribute the products in China, the company said.

The initial tenure of the agreement is 10 years from the first commercial sale of the said products in China, said Sun Pharma in the news release, adding that the partnership will help to bring cost-effective and quality drugs in China.

"We see great potential to introduce our speciality and generics products in the growing China market and this licensing agreement is another positive step in that direction,” said Kal Sundaram, director of corporate development, Sun Pharma.