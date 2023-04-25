Sun Pharma launches novel therapy CEQUA for dry eye disease in India

Sun Pharma's subsidiary released a novel dry eye treatment called CEQUA. The drug has already been launched in the United States, along with other geographies. In the US, CEQUA is a part of the company’s specialty portfolio of drugs.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday launched an ophthalmology treatment called CEQUA in the Indian market, for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease (DED).

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the pharma major said that one of its wholly-owned subsidiary companies released a novel dry eye treatment called CEQUA, which is the first DED treatment in India, and has been delivered using the nanomicellar (NCELL) technology.

Dry Eye Disease has more prevalence in India than anywhere else globally, according to the company. A regional study on the same showed that out of India’s prevalence of the disease at 32 percent, around 90 percent patients were affected with moderate or severe levels of DED. It is a commonly occurring condition.

The same study has also shown that the level of DED among Indians has increased in proportion to the rise in the hours of Visual Display Terminal or VDT usage, which means higher screen time on televisions, smartphones, computers, tablets and laptops.

Also known as ‘keratoconjunctivitis sicca’, Dry Eye Disease is a condition that occurs when either the quantity or the quality of tears fails to keep the surface of the eye properly lubricated.

“Current treatment options for Dry Eye Disease have limitations and hence a strong unmet need exists in this space. We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for Dry Eye Disease in India. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we bring one of our key global specialty products to India,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of Sun Pharma, India Business.

In another development, on Monday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) temporarily stopped shipments to the US from Sun Pharma’s Mohali facility in Punjab. The company received a letter from USFDA in which it was directed to take corrective measures at its Mohali manufacturing facility before sending final product batches into the county. These actions include retaining an independent Current Good Manufacturing practice expert to conduct batch certifications.