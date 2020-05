Sun Pharmaceutical on Sunday revealed that one of its employees at the company's Halol plant in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30.

“One of our employees at Halol plant in Gujarat informed us on April 30 that he has tested positive for Covid-19,” the pharmaceutical giant said in a statement.

The statement added that the employee, whose name was not revealed, last attended office on April 24. The employee is undergoing treatment.

“He last attended office on April 24 and is currently receiving treatment and care at a hospital. We are offering full support to the employee and his family.”

The company said that the infected employee was working in a small section of the plant and consequently had a limited contact with other employees. His co-workers have been identified and are under self quarantine for 14 days.

“He was working in a small section of the plant and had limited contact with other employees. We have closed this section for deep cleaning. All his close co-workers have been identified and they are undergoing self-quarantine for 14 days.

“All employees working in the affected section are being tested as per government protocol and we are cooperating with all local authorities. The operations at the plant continue with all safety and hygiene precautions. We are adhering to all the guidelines prescribed by the government and public health authorities in this regard.”

India is currently under a lockdown, which will begin its third phase from May 4. Limited activity has been permitted for the duration of the lockdown.

More than 28,000 people have come down due to the virus and 1,301 have succumbed to it.