Summer tips: 10 ways to stay hydrated as the mercury rises

The human body is about 60 percent water and maintaining the right balance of water and electrolytes (such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium) is necessary for various bodily systems to function properly. In the summer heat, the body loses not just water but vital trace minerals as well in the form of sweat. The hot weather can cause dehydration, which can lead to electrolyte loss, leaving you feeling lethargic, nauseous, exhausted, and even cause diarrhoea.
Here’s how to avoid those conditions by staying hydrated: