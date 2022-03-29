Summer tips: 10 ways to stay hydrated as the mercury rises

The human body is about 60 percent water and maintaining the right balance of water and electrolytes (such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium) is necessary for various bodily systems to function properly. In the summer heat, the body loses not just water but vital trace minerals as well in the form of sweat. The hot weather can cause dehydration, which can lead to electrolyte loss, leaving you feeling lethargic, nauseous, exhausted, and even cause diarrhoea.

Here’s how to avoid those conditions by staying hydrated:

Eat more ‘water-rich’ fruits and vegetables like watermelon, strawberries, cucumber, lettuce tomatoes, carrots, kiwi, pineapple, broccoli, etc.

Pick coconut water over fruit juice. Coconut water is a good source of electrolytes and one of the best sources of potassium. Plus, it comes with no added sugar or preservatives.

Drink cooling herbal teas. Herbal teas are great for staying hydrated without getting bored. Go for non-caffeine herbal teas for the best hydrating benefits.

Avoid alcohol. Alcohol can decrease the production of anti-diuretic hormone and make the body lose the ability to reabsorb water.

Avoid packaged foods, sugary drinks, coffee or caffeinated drinks, processed meats, bread, canned foods and condiments such as soy sauce as they are usually high in sodium and can disrupt the electrolyte balance of the body.

Eat overnight soaked oats or oatmeal for breakfast.

Use a mobile app to keep track of hydration. There are plenty of trusted apps on the Play Store and App Store that can help you stay on top of your hydration needs.

Drink water first thing in the morning. Six to eight hours of healthy sleep is required but that’s quite a long period to go without water consumption. Therefore, drinking about 1-2 glasses of water first thing in the morning helps the body rehydrate.

Stay inside when it gets too hot outside. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing to allow your skin to breathe and carry an umbrella in case you must go out.