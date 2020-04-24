  • SENSEX
Summer-like conditions can curb COVID-19 transmission: US official

Updated : April 24, 2020 07:36 AM IST

Sunlight, high temperature of more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit (or 35 degrees Celsius), and humidity cuts the half-life of the virus on surfaces from up to 18 hours to a matter of minutes, the study said.
The study has identified some of the weak links in the chain that the transmission of the virus depends upon.
