Summer is here: Health ministry issues heat wave advisory to stay safe

As several regions across India are already witnessing high temperatures, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put out a public health advisory on how to deal with heat waves. The Indian subcontinent witnessed the hottest March in over a century in 2022. The heatwave in India and Pakistan resulted in at least 90 deaths.

According to the health advisory, individuals should stay hydrated throughout the day, and take oral rehydration solutions (ORS), if needed. Individuals should keep their water intake high by eating seasonal fruit with high water content and drinking homemade drinks like lemonade, lassi and more. People have also been advised to wear light, loose, cotton clothing to remain cool and to cover their heads from direct sunlight and heat.

Individuals should only go out during the cooler parts of the day and remain indoors, it said. Curtains and other blockers should be used to prevent sunlight from getting inside buildings and rooms. The advisory also says that people should keep abreast of local weather by tuning into the radio, or through television and newspapers for local weather reports.

The ministry also warned that vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, pregnant women and those suffering from any kind of sickness should take extra precautions to avoid getting heat strokes or other heat-related symptoms. People who are used to cooler climates should also be careful as their bodies may not acclimatise to the hot weather.

The advisory warns against going out between noon and 3 pm or going out for any strenuous activity in the afternoon. People are also asked to not leave their children or pets in parked cars as temperatures within closed vehicles can quickly become dangerous.

People can suffer from issues like heat rash (prickly heat), heat oedema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat cramps (muscle cramps), heat tetany, heat syncope (fainting), heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Some of the common symptoms of extreme heat are dizziness or fainting, nausea, headache, extreme thirst and decreased urination. Shallow and rapid breathing along with heart palpitations are also common symptoms.

In case of heat stroke or other emergencies, individuals have been asked to call 108/102 and to try and cool down the person.

