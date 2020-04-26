Healthcare Substance in tobacco may lower risk of contracting coronavirus, study suggests Updated : April 26, 2020 04:45 PM IST The researchers said they were not encouraging people to take up smoking as it has serious health implications. ICMR had advised people against smoking and gutkha consumption in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. WHO also had warned that smokers are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365