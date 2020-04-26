Substance in tobacco may lower risk of contracting coronavirus, study suggests

Contrary to recent reports that highlighted smokers and tobacco users are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, a new study suggests substance in tobacco may lower risk of contracting coronavirus.

The study, conducted at a hospital in Paris, suggests that a substance in tobacco, possibly nicotine, may be protecting smokers from catching Covid-19. Clinical trials of nicotine patches are awaiting the approval of the country’s health authorities.

The French researchers are planning to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients and frontline health workers.

The team at Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital questioned 480 patients who tested positive for the virus.

They found that of those admitted to hospital, median age 65, only 4.4 percent were regular smokers. Among those released home, with a median age of 44, 5.3 percent smoked, The Guardian reported.

“Both the epidemiological/clinical evidence and the in silico findings may suggest that Covid-19 infection is a nAChR disease that could be prevented and may be controlled by nicotine,” said the study.

However, the researchers said they were not encouraging people to take up smoking as it has serious health implications.

“One should not forget that nicotine is a drug of abuse (53) responsible for smoking addiction. Smoking has severe pathological consequences and remains a serious danger for health. Yet under controlled settings, Nicotinic agents could provide an efficient treatment for an acute infection such as Covid-19.”

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had advised people against smoking and gutkha consumption in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also had warned that smokers are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus.