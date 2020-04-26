  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Substance in tobacco may lower risk of contracting coronavirus, study suggests

Updated : April 26, 2020 04:45 PM IST

The researchers said they were not encouraging people to take up smoking as it has serious health implications.
ICMR had advised people against smoking and gutkha consumption in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
WHO also had warned that smokers are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus.
Substance in tobacco may lower risk of contracting coronavirus, study suggests

You May Also Like

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement