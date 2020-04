India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most stringent in the world, according to a tracker that calculates the response of governments across the globe to COVID-19, based on data from 73 countries.

India has scored a perfect 100 on the “Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT)” that aims to track and compare government responses to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, rigorously and consistently.

Created by researchers from Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, the OxCGRT systematically collects information on several different common policy responses governments have taken, scores the stringency of such measures, and aggregates these scores into a common Stringency Index.

OxCGRT collects publicly available information on 13 indicators of government response, including policies such as school closures, travel bans, etc and financial indicators such as fiscal or monetary measures.

South Africa, Israel, New Zealand and Mauritius are some other countries that scored a 100 in the tracker. France, Italy, Czech Republic scored in the 90s in the index.

Meanwhile, Germany and the United States have scored in the 80s and the United Kindom, in the 70s.