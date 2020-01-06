#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Study finds limited outreach of disaster-related mobile apps in India

Updated : January 06, 2020 06:25 PM IST

A study reports the outreach of 33 disaster-related mobile apps in India is negligible. Most of the apps analysed, till March 2018, had an educational purpose.
App-based crowdsourcing during disasters can effectively assist humanitarian organisations by communicating the latest disaster-related information in a digital form.
There is a need for engaging local communities for tapping into app-based crowdsourcing by mobilising them to voluntarily supply data for disaster management.
Study finds limited outreach of disaster-related mobile apps in India
