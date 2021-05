Children spread COVID-19 infections faster than adults as they carry a higher 'viral load’, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The study found that children spread coronavirus 'more efficiently' compared to adults because they have a high viral load. A viral load indicates the amount of virus in an infected person’s body.

Researchers found that children younger than 5 years carried as much as 10 - 100 times the amount of virus in their nose and throat as compared to adults and even older children. The study mainly focused on children who showed mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.

The findings shed light on why vaccination of children is so important. Children can catch infections easily but also spread them far more efficiently than any other age group. In countries like India, where the vaccination programs for all adults have been marred with delays and shortages, this could be a serious cause for concern.

Dr V Ravi, virologist and a member of Karnataka’s COVID technical advisory committee recently told Economic Times about the importance of scaling medical infrastructure for pediatric care relating to the pandemic. "We don’t have enough pediatric Covid care wards and intensive care units for children. This has to be urgently scaled up," he said.

Maharashtra, which has been one of the worst-hit states, especially in the second wave of the pandemic, has already started preparations for the third wave. These preparations include the necessary task of setting up an adequate number of child COVID care centres.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has been seeking approval of its vaccine for adolescents and for children between the ages of 2 - 11, recognising the wide gap in immunisation in the young population. The approval process is expected to go sooner, as the vaccine will only need to be adjusted for its dosage in children and not its biochemical makeup.