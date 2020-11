Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prednisone tablets, prescribed for a variety of conditions, including allergies, respiratory illness and arthritis. The approval for Prednisone tablets by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) granted to the company’s step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, is for multiple strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Deltasone tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co, it added. Citing IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, the company said the US market for Prednisone Tablets USP, 2.5 mg and 5 mg is approximately USD 30 million.