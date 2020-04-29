Strides latest gainer as investors chase pharma stocks on COVID cure hopes

On Wednesday, Strides Pharma shares ended 20 percent higher after the company said it had started exporting favipiravir antiviral tablets to three Gulf countries.

Favipiravir, developed by Japan’s Toyama Chemical to treat influenza, and sold under the brand name Avigan, showed some effectiveness in treatment of some coronavirus patients in China. Strides said it has applied to Indian drug authorities to start studies and make it available locally.

Last week, Glenmark shares were in the limelight after the company sought the Drug Controller General of India’s nod to start clinical trials for favipiravir. Clinical trials in India generally last a fortnight to a month and if they are successful, Glenmark can launch the drug. Glenmark and Strides are not the only ones seeking an opportunity in favipiravir.

Bulk drug firm Lasa Super Generics and Mumbai-based BDR Pharma which manufacturers Hepatitis C and HIV medicines, too have begun laboratory work on the drug.

And since Avigan is not under patent, other players too will enter the fray if the drug shows promise. This means profit margins could quickly shrink. Besides Favipiravir, some recent drug approvals have also been related to COVID-19.

Cipla received approval from the US FDA for the generic version of inhaler Proventil HFA used for breathing or lung related conditions such as asthma. Cipla was expected to receive approval for the drug in second half of FY21.

But the process was accelerated due to COVID-19, as the USFDA said it recognised need for such drugs during the crisis. Cipla is expected to make around $75-80 million from the drug annually in the initial stage.

Similarly, the USFDA softened its stance on IPCA Labs, a leading manufacturer of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine or HCQ. Over the last five years, three of the company’s key plants have been pulled by the US drug regulator for procedural lapses and barred from manufacturing any drugs exported to the US. But with HCQ seen as a potential cure for COVID, the drug regulator allowed IPCA to make and supply the drug to the US market.

Shares of Ipca and another leading HCQ manufacturer Cadila Healthcare have been rising on hopes of a boost to earnings. But that could now be at risk following the US FDA’s warning on the use of HCQ in the treatment of COVID.

Still, pharma has been a clear outperformer in a volatile market ravaged by the COVID pandemic. The defensive nature of the sector partly explains renewed investor interest. But there is also a growing perception that the USFDA may treat Indian pharma companies with kid gloves because of shortage of drugs for treatment of COVID. The other school of thought gaining currency is that a lot of drug manufacturing could shift to India, post-COVID.

“While pharma is our preferred defensive, we maintain our view that FDA inspection outcomes will continue to be determined on a case-by-case basis led by facility/inspector and this risk remains,” said Jefferies analysts in a note to clients.