Strides latest gainer as investors chase pharma stocks on COVID cure hopes

Updated : April 29, 2020 10:29 PM IST

Last week, Glenmark shares were in the limelight after the company sought the Drug Controller General of India’s nod to start clinical trials for favipiravir.
Cipla received approval from the US FDA for the generic version of inhaler Proventil HFA used for breathing or lung related conditions such as asthma.
Still, pharma has been a clear outperformer in a volatile market ravaged by the COVID pandemic.
