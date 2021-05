The Rajasthan government has announced its decision to impose a strict state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting and the consensus was that a complete lockdown is the only way to break the chain of transmission. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the move after a virtual meeting with officials on Thursday.

The lockdown will come into effect from 5 am on May 10.

The rules state that any person entering the state from outside will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours. Failing to do so, the person will be quarantined for 15 days, the new government guidelines mentioned.

Movement of goods and commodities between states and within the state is permitted during the lockdown.

The vehicles engaged in emergency and medical services will be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Shops selling essential goods which were permitted to open as per the existing guidelines will continue to operate.

All industrial, as well as construction activities, will continue to function because the government doesn't want migrant workers to return home and risk spreading the virus.

Since the construction work is allowed, shops dealing with construction materials will remain open.

What's not allowed Following a massive spike in the number of infections, Rajasthan has become the first state to completely ban all marriage functions till May 31. The government said the advance money paid by people will either be returned or adjusted in future.

The state has, however, allowed court marriages and marriages at home in the presence of a maximum of 11 people. The family will have to upload details on Covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in. DJ, music system and even catering service at these weddings are prohibited.

Private and public vehicles will not be allowed to function during the lockdown. MGNREGA-related works as well as intra-state movement of labourers will remain suspended as the virus has spread into rural areas.