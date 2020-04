The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will allow the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students etc. stranded at various places to go home. Millions of migrant workers, tourists and students have been stuck at various places following the sudden lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late March.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows movement of migrant workers, tourists, students etc. stranded at various places.

They would be allowed to move as under: “All states/UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states/UTs. In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state/UT and another state/UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.”

Moreover, all those moving from one state to another will be screened and only those that are asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed. Buses will be used for transport of groups. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The states/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state/UT. On arrival at their destination, such person would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine.

They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups.