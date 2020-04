Patients who recover from coronavirus are symbols of hope and the society should not stigmatise them, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said at a Health Ministry press conference.

"The more serious challenge is the stigma that COVID-19 patients are facing...Recovered patients are symbols of hope… the society is stigmatising positive patients and their families, this stigma is causing increasing morbidity, mortality," he explained.

As of 5 pm of April 23, India had reported a total of 21,700 positive coronavirus cases, while 4,324 patients had been treated and discharged so far.

Dr Guleria said that the stigma is causing late detection of the virus in many patients as those who have flu-like symptoms are avoiding healthcare facilities due to the stigma associated with the virus.

"Many patients can be saved by just giving them oxygen. Patients coming late to hospitals because of the stigma. Less than 5 percent positive patients need critical care or ventilators," Guleria added.

As far as India is concerned, primary treatment of COVID-19 is supportive in over 80 percent patients, while oxygen therapy helps 15 percent patients. The use of convalescent plasma therapy has started at various centres as a large number of recovered individuals have come forward to help in convalescent therapy, Guleria said.

Moreover, medical teams are looking at drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, repurpose drugs and the newer medicines which are undergoing clinical trials are also being looked at.

"There is hope as far as treatment is concerned," Guleria noted.