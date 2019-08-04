Business
Stem cell combo may help from heart attack damage, says study
Updated : August 04, 2019 08:13 PM IST
In a study, published in the Nature Biotechnology journal, a team led by an Indian-origin researcher noted that by transplanting an area of damaged tissue with a combination of both heart muscle cells and supportive cells taken from the outer layer of the heart wall, they may be able to repair the damaged hearts.
