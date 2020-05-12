Business States with good primary healthcare system managed COVID-19 well: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Updated : May 12, 2020 12:45 PM IST Mazumdar-Shaw said this is the time to decentralise responsibilities and empower district administrations to manage the disease by tracing, tracking, isolating and treating infected people. She is finding that uneducated in villages are following the rules like wearing of masks in public places more than the educated in urban areas. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365