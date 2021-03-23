  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Nifty Bank up by 600 points
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns
Rupee rises 3 paise against US dollar in early trade
Home Healthcare

States seek removal of age restriction for vaccination amid COVID surge

Updated : March 23, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have asked the Prime Minister to remove the age criteria for administering the COVID-19 vaccine
On Tuesday, the Punjab government said 81 percent of the 401 COVID samples showed presence of UK variant
States seek removal of age restriction for vaccination amid COVID surge
Published : March 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement