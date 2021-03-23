States seek removal of age restriction for vaccination amid COVID surge Updated : March 23, 2021 07:46 PM IST Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have asked the Prime Minister to remove the age criteria for administering the COVID-19 vaccine On Tuesday, the Punjab government said 81 percent of the 401 COVID samples showed presence of UK variant Published : March 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply