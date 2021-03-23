States seek removal of age restriction for vaccination amid COVID surge

Given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, several states are urging the Centre to remove the age restriction for vaccination and extend the service to all.

Leading the pack is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who, on Tuesday, said there should be no age restriction on getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

देश में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों की राय है कि भारत सरकार को ज्यादा से ज्यादा टीकाकरण पर फोकस करना चाहिए। अधिक से अधिक वैक्सीनेशन से ही जनता कोरोना से सुरक्षित हो सकेगी। वैक्सीनेशन में एज ग्रुप की लिमिट हटाकर सभी को टीका लगाना चाहिए। 1/4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2021

He further cited the observations made by noted health expert Dr Devi Shetty of Bengaluru, and said that people between the ages of 24 and 45 years should also be vaccinated as they tend to step outdoors more and can become super spreaders.

In a similar vein, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the ambit of vaccination to include young people, after it was found that 81 percent of 401 COVID-19 samples sent by the Punjab government for genome sequencing has been identified as the new UK COVID variant, B.1.1.7

Given the highly infectious nature of the strain, then CM said that it was important to look beyond the age restrictions and administer the vaccine to as many people as possible to break the chain of transmission.

These requests come just days after the Maharashtra government said that people above 45 years should be allowed to get vaccinated, even if they do not have co-morbidities. “Keeping in mind that there is a young population among those getting infected, people above the age of 45, irrespective of comorbidities, should get vaccinated,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said in the meeting with Modi, last week.

Subsequently, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. “I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this,” Prakash Javadekar said.