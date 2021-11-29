States on high alert, issue new guidelines over Omicron threat

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Centre has asked the states to stay alert, increase vaccination coverage and enforce intensive surveillance as well as containment measures.

Union home secretary Rajesh Bhushan has conducted an urgent meeting on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation. Preventive measures were discussed at the meeting. Several states have intensified testing and surveillance of international passengers and are strengthening public health facilities. Some states are also bringing back restrictions to fight the new Covid-19 variant amid apprehensions.

Here’s a look at measures taken by some states:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has asked the Centre to restrict the arrival of passengers from affected countries, and it has put in place several restrictions within the state in the wake of the new threat. Karnataka is undertaking stringent precautionary measures across several districts, especially in the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

Students who have visited Kerala within 16 days are being asked to take the RT-PCR test again. The students from Kerala staying in hostels will have to get tests done again on the 7th day after the first report.

Those arriving from "at-risk" countries, will have to mandatorily take RT-PCR after landing in Bengaluru. If found positive, these passengers will be asked to stay in and around the airport.

The state has advised schools, colleges and other educational institutes to postpone public events.

Medical and nursing colleges have been asked to increase the testing of students. Those working in government offices, hotels, malls, theatres and swimming pools will have to mandatorily take two doses of vaccines , the state has directed.

No big public meeting will be allowed before the MLC elections on December 10. The state has identified two Covid cluster zones in Bengaluru and Dharwad. Genome sequencing will be done for those found positive in these two clusters to identify the variant.

Karnataka is constantly monitoring the situation and is likely to impose more restrictions over Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Tamil Nadu

State health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has issued advisories to district collectors and asked them to be on high alert over the new Omicron variant. Administrators have been asked to track and monitor people who have visited foreign countries.

Major airports have been asked to remain alert and testing facilities have been ramped up at the Chennai airport.

The state health department has already issued directives to all the district collectors and the authorities are taking steps according to the guidelines issued by the Central government regarding the arrival of passengers from foreign countries.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners, on Sunday, to review the situation in the state. He asked the authorities to take proactive measures without waiting for the guidelines from the Centre over the threat of the Omicron variant.

The state is also screening air passengers arriving from South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and New Zealand. Those entering the state from 'high risk' countries are being asked to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine.

The state has advised administrators to monitor the situation in the city and seal buildings where Omicron patients are found.

Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, while the health department ups infrastructure and other necessary facilities to tackle the threat.

"All government departments are on high alert. I appeal to people to not unnecessarily mingle and to take all precautions," Sisodia said.

Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state has heightened surveillance at all airports and is taking precautionary steps as advised by the Centre. International passengers are undergoing RT-PCR test and the results are being uploaded on the Airsuvidha portal.

Haryana

The state has issued a new advisory in the wake of the new threat from the Omicron variant. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, on Sunday, that the state has extended the existing restrictions till December 31.

"We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The district commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs," Khattar said.