As the COVID-19 cases spike in the country, around 10 more states have announced the extension of their lockdown-like restrictions, while five others have extended the selective restrictions they had in place. Virtually, the entire country has been under ‘mini-lockdown’.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh have extended these lockdown-like restrictions.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have also extended the restrictions that they had in place.

The lockdown-like restrictions remain in at least 12 other states including Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Orissa, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and others.

The remaining states from Gujarat to Chandigarh to Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, even Andaman and Nicobar islands continue with severe restrictions they had in place.